By Andre Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock index closed slightly higher on Monday, the fifth consecutive advance, resisting the climate of risk aversion that gripped global markets in the face of geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Weg, B3 and Inter were the main positive contributions to the index, while Petrobras yielded, even with the rise in oil prices.

The Ibovespa rose 0.29% to 113,899.19 points. The financial volume of the session was 26 billion reais.

The detachment of Brazilian assets vis-à-vis abroad, “both in the dollar and in the Ibovespa”, may indicate a continuity of foreign flow in the stock market, according to Fabrizio Velloni, chief economist at Frente Corretora.

B3 data reveal the entry of foreign flows into the stock market in 2022, which, for analysts, helps to explain the positive performance of the Ibovespa in the year, despite the cautious external scenario.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s statement in a televised conversation with Putin that the possibilities for negotiation “are far from being exhausted” encouraged the market.

In addition, a speech by Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK to the BBC was initially reported that the country could make concessions on plans to join NATO – one of Russia’s main concerns. Later, however, he said that he was misunderstood and that he would be talking about other concessions.

In the afternoon, however, the announcement of the relocation of the US embassy from Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, to Lviv, once again weighed on the mood of assets in New York.

Russia has deployed more than 100,000 troops near its borders with Ukraine in recent weeks, but denies having plans to invade, accusing the West, which threatens to apply sanctions if an attack takes place, of hysteria. On Friday, markets were negatively impacted after the US said the Russians would already have enough strength for an offensive “at any moment”.

A new statement from St. Louis Federal Reserve Chairman James Bullard also put pressure on equity markets. He maintained his assessment of the need to raise interest rates by one percentage point in the US until July 1 and said the US central bank needs to reassure the public that it will defend the inflation target.

The S&P 500 was down 0.4%, the Dow Jones was down 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite closed flat.

In the local scene, the news, tepid, followed more of a background, with the Focus survey reflecting the adjustment of expectations for the Selic last week, after the Central Bank adopted a tougher tone regarding inflation. The proposals in Congress to lower fuel prices and the pressure from servers for readjustments are still on the market’s radar.

HIGHLIGHTS

– INTER UNIT rose 7.8%, while B3 ON advanced 1.4%. MÉLIUZ ON dropped 1.8% and LOCAWEB ON dropped 1.9%.

– WEG ON appreciated 3.1%, LOCALIZA ON rose 2.2% and AMBEV ON gained 1.4%. Stocks were among the main bullish pressures for the index.

– PETROBRAS PN and ON fell 2.3% and 2.6%, respectively, even after the oil price picked up with renewed tensions in Ukraine. A potential conflict could further affect the already tight supply scenario for the commodity, pushing up prices on the international market. PETRORIO ON rose 2.7% and 3R PETROLEUM ON fell 1.3%.

– MARFRIG ON dropped 2.5% and halted a six-session rally, buoyed by the outlook for positive results in the fourth quarter of 2021.

– MAGAZINE LUIZA ON rose 2.1%, AMERICANAS ON rose 3.6% and VIA ON fell 2.4%. Via was downgraded by Itaú BBA analysts from “outperform” to “market-perform”.

– VALE ON fell 0.4%, after the fall in iron ore in Asia.

– HAPVIDA ON appreciated 2.4% in the first session after the merger of Intermédica, whose shares had their last session on B3 on Friday. Analysts at Credit Suisse raised the target price for the paper from 16.3 to 16.7 reais.

