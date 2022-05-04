Mohamed Salah and Vinicius are demonstrating a high level in the semifinals of the Champions League, where for the moment the Egyptian striker has already confirmed his ticket to the grand final with the Liverpool.

Although the Brazilian left winger looks for that pass with the real Madrid this Wednesday against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Taking into account only the first leg of the semifinals, here we present the ideal eleven of the UEFA Champions League semifinals where players from Villarreal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid are taken into account.

Some of the most valuable footballers in the tournament this season are located in their squads, who ensure spectacle and form an XI with a market value which exceeds 850 million euros.

in the goal is Thibaut Courtoiswho has become an indisputable pillar in the Real Madrid team in this phase of the Champions League and that is why he has earned the starting position in the merengue team.

The Belgian goalkeeper has a price of €65 millionbeating Alisson (€60M), Ederson (€50M) and Gerónimo Rulli (€6M).

In defense, the one who leads this position in market value is Trent Alexander-Arnold, a player who is working for Liverpool and is already in the grand final. He is also the defender with the greatest economic weight today with a value of 80 million.

On the left side appears his partner Andy Robertson with a value of €65 million. Both footballers form what is considered one of the best side pairs.

In the center back, the best are Rúben Días with 75 million euros, against Real Madrid player Éder Militão with 60 million euros. While in the midfield the best of this ideal eleven with the most value are Rodri with an appraisal of 70 million euros and he shares the midfield with the young talent Phil Foden, who with 90 million euros has climbed to sixth place in the ranking of the top soccer players on the planet. A couple of 160 million.

Inside the attack, the best are Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid’s Vinicius, who are worth €100m respectively. Added to them is the Belgian striker Kevin De Bruyne, with a market value of €90 million,

As a center forward, Diogo Jota would be worth 60 million euros with Liverpool in the Premier League.