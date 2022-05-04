Anime Factory announces the arrival in Italian cinemas of The Deer Kinga work that sees the directorial debut of Masashi Ando. The film will debut next June 4th during the Cartoons on the Bay event of Pescara, to then arrive in cinemas all over Italy for a limited period from 27 to 29 June.

Here is a brief description of the plot released by the company:

The story takes place in a feudal world where a great empire over the years has subjugated and annexed various kingdoms. Whoever has strenuously opposed his rule is Van, leader of the warriors lined up against the invasion. Finished in chains, he became a slave assigned to the salt mines. One night a pack of wolves enters the mines causing panic. Everyone who gets bitten ends up getting infected and dying, except Van who manages to escape and saves a little girl while on the run. Yunashe too mysteriously survived the “mittsal”, The plague carried by wolves. Assisted by the doctor and researcher Hossal, he began to investigate the disease, which in the meantime has also affected the court. But the blood of the survivors could form the basis for the long-awaited cure, and for this Van and Yuna will be the subject of a frantic manhunt.

Source: Anime Factory Street Everyeye