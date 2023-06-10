The EUFA Champions League is one of the most prestigious and important clubs in the world. Every year they bring together the best teams from the main European leagues, which excites all fans of this sport, because in the matches they can see their favorite footballers.

The 2022/2023 edition is about to end and two of the best teams will face each other, Manchester City and Inter Milan. This final generates a lot of expectations, as one will seek his first title (Manchester) and the other his fourth trophy (Inter).

This great event will take place this Saturday June 10 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. You can enjoy the minute by minute of the match through the official accounts and social networks of the finalist teams and of the EUFA Champions League.

(Also read: Champions League Final: how many finals have been played in Europe since its creation?).

The players with the most finals in the history of the Champions League

The Champions League was played for the first time in the 1955-1956 season, but at that time it had the name of the European Cup. However, from 1992 it would be called as it is known today.

One of the footballers who won the most in the European Cup was the legend of Real Madrid, Francisco ‘Paco’ Gento, who won it six times. Likewise, she had the opportunity to be present in eight finals: 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1962, 1964 and 1966.

On the other hand, in the current format, Paolo Maldini and Cristiano Ronaldo are the players who have been present in a final the most times, both six times and both winning it five times. However, if the European Cup version is counted, Maldini overtakes Cristiano with eight finals.

Soccer players with more appearances in the finals

Paolo Maldini. 6 endings.

Cristiano Ronaldo. 6 endings.

Patrice Evra. 5 endings.

Clarence Seedorf. 5 endings.

Edwin van der Sar. 5 endings.

(Don’t stop reading: How did the UEFA Champions League start and who was its first champion?).

Soccer players with more appearances in the finals counting the European Cup

Francisco Gento. 8 endings.

Paolo Maldini. 8 endings.

Alfredo di Stefano. 7 endings.

Cristiano Ronaldo. 6 endings. See also Lazio, ironic banner of the biancocelesti ultras: "Respect for Zaniolo"

DANIELA LARRARTE ASAAD

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news

Video: unusual aggression by a Santa Fe player causes international rejection

They capture one of the barras bravas who attacked a bus with Universitario fans

Nacional had a horrible night in Asunción, in the Copa Libertadores