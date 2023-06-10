Suddenly, Karolina Muchova. Cold as few, an iceberg. She comes from Olomuc, Czech Republic, and even though the duel takes place to the limit, all the time on a fine wire, she does not lose a single second of her good color or temper, as if she knew that she was going to pull it off. Yes or yes. The options of the fierce Aryna Sabalenka (7-6(5), 6-7(5) and 7-5, after 3h 13m) vanish and the poster for the final registers a new name, that of Muchova, another of those abundant -eastern eggs –16 among the top 100, nine of them Czech– how well they play and how well they respond to risky situations. She prevails, she deserves it, and thus enters the final of a big one for the first time. She breaks down at the end, she cries. On the track, she doesn’t even blink.

