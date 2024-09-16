This Tuesday the ball starts rolling in the new Champions League 2024-2025 which debuts a revolutionary format. There are 36 teams in the tournament, each one will play eight games (four at home and four away), only the best 16 qualify directly for the round of 16, eight go to a qualifying phase play-offs and the last eight in the table are eliminated.

Eight Colombians will be in the new edition of the Champions League. Luis Diaz will have a leading role with Liverpool, as will Juan Guillermo Cuadrado with Atalanta, Yaser Asprilla and John Solis with Girona, John Duran with Aston VillaJohn Lucumí in Bologna, Juan Cabal with Juventus and Juan Jose Cordoba at Dynamo.

Colombians in the Champions League Photo:EFE and AFP

Luis Díaz faces the toughest challenge in the Champions League

A clash of champions will take place this Tuesday at the San Siro stadium in Milan. Milan of Italy receive Liverpool of England on the first date of the Champions League, a game in which there is a Colombian presence.

Luis Diazkey to coach Arne Slot’s project, will be at the match that has won 13 Champions League titles and will steal all the spotlights on an electric day. The duel will start at 2 pm in Colombia, and will be broadcast on ESPN and Disney+.

Cabal and Durán open the Champions League curtain

Earlier, at 11:45 in the morning (ESPN TV and Disney+), the Juventus of Turin will test his strength against PSV Eindhoven at the Alliaz Stadium. It will be the continental debut for the Colombian Juan Cabal, who landed this year at the Vecchia Signora from Hellas Verona.

Jader Duran celebrates with Aston Villa. Photo:AFP

Another debutant in the Champions League is John Jader Duran with Aston Villa visiting Young Boys (11:45 am TV on ESPN 2 and Disney+). The Colombian, who is coming off a goal against Everton in the Premier League, He could be a starter in coach Unai Emery’s system after his good performance last weekend.

Durán is making his debut in the UEFA tournament, although not at continental level, as he played in the Conference League last year. It will also be the return of the Villano team, as they have not played in the Champions League for 41 years.

Juan Jose Cordoba It also debuts in a group stage with the Dinamo Zagreb after playing the qualifying round of the Champions League. The challenge will be uphill, visiting the all-powerful Bayern Munich of Germany (2 pm TV on ESPN 5 and Disney+).

real Madrid Photo:AFP

Real Madrid debuts in the Champions League

Among the most notable games of Tuesday’s matchday is that of the ‘king’ of the Champions League. real MadridThe defending champions begin their journey at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium against Stuttgart (2 pm on ESPN 2 and Disney+ TV).

Three Colombians play on Wednesday

The day continues on Wednesday. John Jader Lucumí will be in the starting line-up for Bologna vs. Shakhtar (11:45 am on ESPN 2 and Disney + TV). The Italian team returns to the competition after a 60-year absence.

The Girona of the Colombians Yaser Asprilla and John Solis will have a very difficult visit. The Spanish team will play at the Parc des Princes against Paris Saint-Germain (2 pm, ESPN 2 and Dinsey+ TV).

Yaser Asprilla Photo:Colombian Football Federation and Efe

Without a doubt, the game that will take center stage this Wednesday will be the Manchester City vs. Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium. It will be a clash of giants who met in the Champions League final in 2023.

The last Colombian to be in action will be Juan Guillermo Cuadrado with Atalanta Bergamo. The Italians host a tough visit from English side Arsenal at home (2pm on ESPN TV and Disney+).

Champions League matchday 1 schedule

Tuesday, September 17th

• Juventus vs. PSV. 11:45 am ESPN TV.

• Young Boys vs. Aston Villa. 11:45 am ESPN 2 TV.

• Sporting Lisbon vs. Lille. 2 pm ESPN 7 TV.

• Real Madrid vs. Stuttgart. 2 pm ESPN 2 TV.

• AC Milan vs. Liverpool. 2 pm ESPN TV.

• Bayern vs. Dinamo Zagreb. 2 pm ESPN 5 TV.

Wednesday, September 18th

• Sparta Prague vs. Salzburg. 11:45 am ESPN TV.

• Bologna vs. Shakhtar Donetsk. 11:45 am ESPN 2 TV.

• Manchester City vs. Inter Milan. 2 pm ESPN TV.

• PSG vs. Girona FC. 2 pm ESPN 2 TV.

• Witches vs. Borussia Dortmund. 2 pm ESPN 5 TV.

• Celtic vs. Slovak Bratislava. 2 pm ESPN 7 TV.

Thursday, September 19

• Feyenoord vs. Bayer Leverkusen. 11:45 am ESPN TV.

• Red Star vs. Benfica. 11:45 am ESPN 2 TV.

• Brest vs. Sturn Graz. 2 pm ESPN 7 TV.

• AS Monaco vs. FC Barcelona. 2 pm TV on ESPN 2.

• Atlético de Madrid vs. RB Leipzig. 2 pm ESPN 5 TV.

• Atalanta vs. Arsenal. 2 pm ESPN TV.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS