Brennero: the previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

This evening, Monday 16 September 2024, at 9:30 pm on Rai 1 the first episode of Brennero will be broadcast, the new TV series directed by Davide Marengo and Giuseppe Bonito that starts from a real and intriguing idea from the past (The Night of Fires, in 1961, when Tyrolean terrorists started a series of attacks to obtain the re-annexation of Südtirol). But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

We are in the present day, in Italy, in Bolzano. The citizens are split in two: on one side the Germans, precise, rigorous and wealthy; on the other the Italians, loud and warm. In this context, a PM belonging to a wealthy German-speaking family and an Italian-speaking inspector with a difficult past are forced to work together on the case of a serial killer.

The discovery of a body forces Eva Kofler, a young and ambitious PM of German culture played by Elena Radonicich, to work side by side with Paolo Costa, an inspector of Italian origins played by Matteo Martari. Both initially seem to represent the stereotype of their culture: she is austere, cold and rational; he is charming, boastful and reckless. But, overcoming their mutual distrust and teaming up, Eva Kofler and Paolo Costa will hunt down the ruthless killer, who has returned to strike after years, reopening the wounds and cultural tensions that have marked the city of Bolzano for decades.

Cast

We have seen the plot of Brennero, but what is the full cast of the TV series? Leading the cast of the fiction is Matteo Martari. The actor in this project plays the role of Paolo, a police inspector of Italian origins. At his side is the public prosecutor Eva, played by Elena Radonicich. But let’s see together the full list of actors present in the Rai 1 fiction: