In the second set Maribor grows a bit in defense but long rallies almost always reward De Cecco and his teammates. Slovenian opponent Ikhbayri cannot find the pace and the hosts have few options in attack. With certainty, the Marches still take off and close. Same pattern in the third partial. La Lube accuses a moment of decline in the middle of the set with Maribor taking courage dragged by Ikhbayri who has finally found the right rhythm. The point to point comes at the end of the set when a block from Kovar closes the game

Cannes-Perugia 0-3 (15-25, 22-25, 18-25)

Second day of Champions for Perugia and second victory for Sir Safety Conad that bends Cannes without problems on the Cote d’Azur, repeating the success of the debut match against Trento. For the occasion, the Serbian coach sends Ter Horst on the field in the role of opposite in place of Rychlicki (from Monday positive at Covid-19) and the Ukrainian Plotnytskyi for Leon who was rested. In the role of free the coach trusts Piccinelli in place of Colaci. The French focus on the Italian Nelli’s desire to do well but the technical gap between the two teams is “important” and on the pitch Giannelli and his teammates approach the match with the right attitude and never give the sensation of taking your foot off the accelerator . And in the first set it is the players who are least used in this first part of the season who do well: Ter Horst closes the 1st set with 6 points, Plotnytskyi 4 and Sir closes with ease. In the 2nd set some problems too many for the Sir who manages to win only in the sprint (22-25). Leon sees himself in the field and has given birth to a relay race with Anderson. Last partial conducted without particular problems with the gap between the Umbrians and the French which gradually widened up to 3-0. The best scorer of the match is the Dutch Ter Horst with 14 points.