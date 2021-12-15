NFL decides



Super Bowl 2024 in Las Vegas – four teams attack the German market



The Las Vegas stadium will host the Super Bowl in 2024.

Las Vegas The National Football League (NFL) announced on Wednesday where the 2024 Super Bowl will be played. In addition, it was announced which teams are allowed to conquer which markets.







The Super Bowl in February 2024 will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The National Football League announced on Wednesday. Originally, New Orleans had been awarded the contract, but because of the main round in the NFL, which has been extended by a week since this season, there was a scheduling conflict with the Mardi Gras celebrations in the city. For this reason, New Orleans will only host the final of the NFL championship, which is watched by more than 100 million TV viewers in the United States alone, in 2025.

The Super Bowl at the end of the current season is in Los Angeles in February, 2023 the home stadium of the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale will be the venue.

In addition, the NFL announced the fan markets in which the teams are now allowed to advertise more globally. The Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the bid for the German market. This makes games by these four teams in Germany more likely.







At least one game is to be played in a German city in the coming years. Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Munich are still in the raffle. A decision should be made soon.

