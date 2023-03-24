Conegliano – Fenerbahce Istanbul 3-2 (23-25, 15-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-13) Conegliano leaves the Champions League after five consecutive editions in which it was among the top four in Europe. At Palaverde, Fenerbahçe deservedly wins the two sets needed to go on to challenge Vakifbank in the semifinals. For the visitors, the performances of Fedorovtseva (8 aces) and Ana Cristina (80% in attack in the first two sets) were decisive. Conegliano starts with Wolosz, Haak, De Kruijf, Fahr, Plummer, Cook and De Gennaro. The Fener proposes its usual sextet with Macris, Vargas, Erde, Vuchkova, Ana Cristina, Fedorovtseva and Orge. The start of the race is a nightmare, even worse than the first leg. The reception of the panthers goes haywire on Fedorovtseva’s turn to serve (4 aces and partial 1-9). An initial reaction comes with three consecutive points from Fahr (6-11), until Haak and Plummer also pick up the pace and bring Conegliano back within a break (12-14). The guests maintain higher percentages in attack and contain the comeback of Antonio Carraro Imoco, which stops on 22 with Plummer.

The Italian and world champions, with the great push of the home crowd, restart well with Haak, pushing more on their serve (5-2), but make a couple of mistakes that bring Fener close, right in the rotation in which Fedorovtseva goes to serve. Vader’s number 10 puts in another 3 aces and removes all of his safeties from the panthers (5-13). Santarelli tries to change the reception line without success. The gap remains unchanged and becomes definitive with the eighth winning service of the Russian player. When things were done, after the enthusiastic applause of the public for the guests, Terzic kept only Vuchkova and Ana Cristina on the field, Santarelli confirmed the starting sextet. The goal is to feel at least one reaction of pride, to also maintain the home unbeaten run in the Champions League. The Panthers actually remain in the race with a constructive attitude, even if the main focus has now faded. The third and fourth sets travel on the edge of balance, with a quality of play that inevitably declines, but which sees Conegliano prevail. The tiebreak ends on a crescendo thanks to Haak and Robison-Cook. On Sunday the championship brings Conegliano to Florence to win the two points that count for first place in mathematics and, with it, access to the next Champions League. The 4 semifinalists are 3 Turkish and one Italian, Novara: the semifinalists Vakif-Fener and Novara-Eczacibasi. (Mirco Cavallin)