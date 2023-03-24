Zelensky again asks the EU for long-range planes and missiles

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, has asked the leaders of the European Union on Thursday to deliver modern aircraft and long-range missiles because, otherwise, the Ukrainian leader believes that the war will drag on, according to European sources. .

Zelenski has intervened by videoconference at the summit that the heads of State and Government of the Twenty-seven are celebrating this Thursday and tomorrow Friday in Brussels, the eighth time that he has participated in a meeting with European leaders since the start of the invasion, and he did so from a train, on the way to eastern Ukraine.

During his speech, the Ukrainian president thanked the agreement reached this week by the EU to speed up the shipment of one million shells to Ukraine in the next 12 months, but at the same time, he demanded that the delivery of the tanks be speeded up. Leopard. For the moment, Slovakia has already delivered four of the 13 fighters it has promised to Kiev, as announced today by Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad, and Poland announced the delivery of another four aircraft.

Zelensky has also demanded that the EU approve a new package of sanctions against Russia and that it not apply exceptions to those already adopted, as the Twenty-seven did in December, to authorize payments to Russian oligarchs with the aim of facilitating the sale of wheat to The developing countries. The Ukrainian president also asked this Thursday to start negotiations for accession to the EU and that there be no delays in his peace plan, which the EU has endorsed.

Several European leaders have asked China on Thursday to talk with Ukraine if it really wants to mediate to end the war. Among them, the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, who affirmed that on his next trip to China on March 30 and 31, he will convey to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, that peace in Ukraine must entail respect for the territorial integrity of this country and that it is the Ukrainians who should set the conditions.

The Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, defended the shipment of arms to Kiev because, according to the United Nations Charter, “it has the right to defend itself”, and warned China that “supporting the aggressor is going in the opposite direction”, after the recent meeting in Moscow between Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Eph)