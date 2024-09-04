Before we reveal the teams with the best chances of lifting the trophy at the Allianz Arena in May 2025, it is worth noting that of the 36 teams entered, 12 have a 0.0% chance of winning the title according to calculations.

The Merengues have gained an extra boost (as if they needed it) with the arrival of Kylian Mbappé in Madrid. Although the start has been somewhat irregular, there is no doubt that they will arrive with all engines on fire at the start of the Champions League.

As for Guardiola’s men, they have maintained the same formation as always and will always be candidates to win everything they play.