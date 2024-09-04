With its new format of league phases and no longer groups, the Champions League is innovating. And less than two weeks before the anthem returns to the stadiums, a new prediction has just been made by a master in the field. Who will win? Will Real Madrid repeat? Find out below!
Coming from the Euro Club Index (ECI), this prediction is based on a number of parameters, such as the results of matches over several recent seasons, using scientific statistical methods. Since 2007, the platform has been in operation and offers odds of winning or losing a match with its famous ICE (Index in %).
Before we reveal the teams with the best chances of lifting the trophy at the Allianz Arena in May 2025, it is worth noting that of the 36 teams entered, 12 have a 0.0% chance of winning the title according to calculations.
Between them, Manchester City and Real Madrid have a 51% chance of winning the Orejona. It is clear that they are the big favourites for the title.
The Merengues have gained an extra boost (as if they needed it) with the arrival of Kylian Mbappé in Madrid. Although the start has been somewhat irregular, there is no doubt that they will arrive with all engines on fire at the start of the Champions League.
As for Guardiola’s men, they have maintained the same formation as always and will always be candidates to win everything they play.
|
EQUIPMENT
|
% CHANCES OF WINNING THE UCL
|
MANCHESTER CITY
|
27.3
|
REAL MADRID
|
23.7
|
BARCELONA
|
6.9
|
ARSENAL
|
6.5
|
LIVERPOOL
|
6.3
|
BAYERN MUNICH
|
6.1
|
INTER
|
5.3
|
BAYER LEVERKUSEN
|
3.7
|
PSG
|
3.1
|
Athletic Madrid
|
2.6
