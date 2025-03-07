In Spain it is very common for the last name to end in -ez. And they are not only common in our country, but they also have great cultural and social importance. Almost with total security, we know someone who is named González, Pérez, Martínez, Gómez, López …

And it is normal. As if this were not enough, they have been taken by characters historical and contemporaries Of great importance, from kings and nobles to artists and athletes. All of them, as we know, They are a very distinctive characteristic of Spanish onomastics.

In depth

Apparently, The suffix -ee could have its origin in the Visigothic erawhen the Visigoths introduced this as a way of indicating affiliation. Of course, there is no absolute consensus and it has always been an object of debate on social networks, especially in ‘X’ (Before Twitter).

In the Germanic language of the Visigoths, it was used to indicate ‘son of‘. In this way, Rodríguez would mean Rodrigo’s son, González would be the son of Gonzalo and Fernández, son of Fernando.

To take into account

During the Middle Ages, The use of surnames derived from the father’s name became common in the European continent. And not only that: they became a hereditary feature. This tradition remained and extended quickly with the reconquest.

With the pass A Spanish reference. So much so that eight of the nine most common surnames in the country end up in this suffix.