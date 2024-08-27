The Champions League There will be an expected draw, with a new format and there are 36 teams waiting for their rivalries to be known.

As is known, the tournament has changed its ‘face’ and now the clubs that were able to play in it will not be seeded in groups of four teams, but each one will play eight matches and a single table will be formed.

What will happen from now on is that the eight matches of each team will be drawn. “The old ballot system will not be used, but software will randomly determine the matches,” says Espn.

And he adds: “Each participant will play two matches against two rivals from each of the four pots (defined according to the coefficient UEFA). That is, eight dates. There will be four at home and four away.”

The channel warns that “the results will be reflected in a single table and the top eight teams in the league phase will advance directly to the round of 16. While those from ninth to 24th will have to overcome an extra round. The teams that finish from 25th place and below will be eliminated.”

What has been said is that Cristiano Ronaldo He will receive a special prize coinciding with the draw for the Champions League, a competition in which he is the all-time top scorer.

“With 140 goals in 183 matches played in the most prestigious club competition in European football, the 39-year-old striker has 11 more goals than his rival Lionel Messi and 46 more than the Pole Robert Lewandowski, the only one of the three still playing in the Champions League,” reported the AFP agency.

The draw for the league phase will be held on Thursday, August 29 at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, with kick-off time at 11 a.m. Colombian time.

