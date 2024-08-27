Last weekend there was a match between Tigres and Chivas, a duel that represented Paunovic’s reunion with several of those who were his coaches and with whom he formed close ties. However, not everything was happiness between the Serbian coach and Gago’s current squad, as there was one player in particular with whom Veljko ended on terrible terms, it was Víctor Guzmán, whom he greeted on Saturday in a less than affectionate manner.
The moment the coach of the felines approached the Chivas bench to greet his former players, the reunion with Guzmán took place, with whom he gave a fleeting handshake and a small pat on the back, making it clear that the relationship between both parties ended in the worst possible way, this after a meeting that both parties had after the elimination of the flock in the Leagues Cup last year, confirms Jesús Hernández.
After the match in which Cincinnati ran over Chivas, Paunovic publicly pointed to ‘Pocho’ as one of the direct culprits, a speech that was not at all to the taste of the footballer who in the locker room kicked a trash can and insulted the coach, who responded in the same way to the player, although, it did not come to physical contact as more than one assured. Since that dispute, Guzmán was erased from the field by Veljko and on Saturday when they saw each other, it was clear that the relationship ended badly.
