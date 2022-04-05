Carlo Ancelotti, Italian coach of Real Madrid infected by coronavirus since last Wednesday, He returned to give positive in the test to which he underwent and will not be part of the Madrid expedition that travels to London this Tuesday, waiting to give a negative result in the next PCR to be able to lead the quarterfinal match on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

It was expected in the white club that, after not being able to prepare the league match against Celtanor finally traveling to Vigo last Saturday, at the beginning of the week Ancelotti already tested negative in order to return to normality.

Pending other result

Despite the fact that the coach no longer has symptoms, he continues to test positive and according to Real Madrid’s medical regulations, He remains confined to his home.

Ancelotti will not lead Tuesday’s afternoon session at the scene of the first leg of the quarter-final, Chelsea’s stadiumand will undergo a new PCR in Madrid, the result of which will be known on Wednesday.

According to sources from the club, in the case of testing negative, he would fly to London to lead his team.

The merengue team goes to London with their available strong men, after having taken advantage of the national team break to recover the injured Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy.

The return of Benzema, author of a brace in Vigo, is crucial for the meringues, who have their best scorer in the Frenchman with 34 goals and 13 assists in 35 games.



The French striker is also the third best scorer in the Champions League tied on eight goals with Mohamed Salah, both behind Bayern Munich players Robert Lewandowski with 12 and Ajax Sebastien Haller (11).

