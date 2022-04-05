On strike since Friday (1), Central Bank servers should meet this Tuesday (5) with representatives of the Jair Bolsonaro government to negotiate an end to the strike. The meeting will be with the Secretary of Personnel Management of the Ministry of Economy, Leonardo Sultani, who will be responsible for taking a proposal from the federal government.

The servers went on strike for salary readjustments and the restructuring of career positions for analysts and technicians. At this time, about 60% of BC employees joined the strike, respecting the essential services law.

The workers’ wage claim is for an increase of around 26.3%, recomposing the last three years of wage freeze. What weighed in the strike was President Bolsonaro’s statements in February that he would use the R$1.7 billion set aside in the Budget to increase the remuneration of Brazilian civil servants, in the readjustment of police salaries.

There were anticipated interruptions and widespread problems in Pix’s services and coin and banknote distribution, however, so far, no large-scale problems have been reported.

On the other hand, services such as the release of the Focus Bulletin, which is always carried out on Monday mornings, the Indeco and the Savings Report are already delayed and there is no estimate of when they will be released. Focus is one of the most important reports on the Brazilian economy, as it measures the temperature of economists on GDP growth, exchange rates, interest rates and inflation.

