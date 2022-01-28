European boxing champion Vladimir Virchis found dead. This is reported “Reviewer”.

According to the source, the 48-year-old Ukrainian athlete committed suicide. A day earlier, the former boxer left home and did not return. It is also reported that recently Virchis was in a state of depression.

Virchis has 26 wins, including 21 by knockout, with four losses. During his career, he became the IBF intercontinental champion in 2003-2004 and the WBO in 2005-2006.

On January 19, it became known that two-time Asian grappling champion Erkul uulu Manas was found dead in the Kyrgyz city of Osh. It was reported that the 29-year-old athlete committed suicide at the home of a relative. The woman tried to give him first aid, but could not save him.