Tennis | Rafael Nadal played top tennis and made his way to the finals in Australia: “Getting to the finals means a lot to me”

In Sunday’s final, Nadas will face Daniil Medvedev.

Rafael Nadal playing for the sixth time in the Australian Open final. At the same time, the Spaniard is chasing his career 21st grand slam victory in doubles.

In his semi-finals on Friday morning, Nadal won the Italian in Finnish time Matteo Berrettin erin 3–1 (6–3, 6–2, 3–6, 6–3). Nadal won his semifinals in less than three hours.

The match was good tennis entertainment on both sides. However, Nadal made a spectacular save.

“I also had luck when I got to hit the ball along the boundaries. I played aggressively enough. Getting to the finals really means a lot to me, ”Nadal said in a field interview.

In Sunday’s final, Nadal will face Russia Daniil Medvedevin, which softened the Greek quadruple in the second semi – final Stefanos Tsitsipasin also with batch numbers 3–1 (7–6, 4–6, 6–4, 6–1).

The last installment of the match was a Russian one-sided display. The match lasted two and a half hours.

Nadalilla, Serbian Novak Djokovicilla and Switzerland Roger Federer there are all 20 grand slam wins.

Djokovic traveled to Australia but had to return home. He did not obtain a visa due to the lack of coronary vaccination.

Feder recovers from injury.

Nadal has won the Melbourne Value Tournament only once before, in 2009.

“Then I wouldn’t have thought I would get a second chance to win in 2022,” Nadal, 35, said.

He estimates he was close to the title in Melbourne at least in 2012 and 2017. Ten years ago, he lost the final to Djokovic and five years ago to Federer.

The French Open Nadal has won 13 times, the Wimbledon twice and the U.S. Open Four.

Nadal was on the sidelines last autumn due to a leg injury but recovered to peak condition in time, despite suffering from a coronavirus disease in December. According to Nadal, he was very ill.

Australian in the preparatory ATP tournament, Nadal faced, among other things Emil Rose Mountain. Nadal won the preparatory tournament, so he has started the season with ten wins with matches from it and the value tournament.

The semi-final was played in Melbourne under a closed roof as it rained on the venue.

“Some time ago, I didn’t know if I could play, so it was just the same for me, whether it’s hot or cold, whether the roof is open or closed,” Nadal said.

Medvedev is aiming for the first grand slam of his career on Sunday.

He has played twice in the U.S. Open final and once before in the Australian Open final, but lost to Djokovic every time.

“I hope to get to victory now,” Medvedev said.