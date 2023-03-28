Provisional measures on DPVAT insurance and hiring in health in RJ passed through the old system without mixed commissions

The concerted effort in the Chamber of Deputies to vote on 10 provisional measures edited by the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) began, this Monday (27.Mar.2023), with the approval of the MPs that authorize Caixa to manage the DPVAT fund in 2023 and the extension of the contracts of health professionals in Rio de Janeiro.

The analysis of the texts follows the rite adopted during the pandemic, in which the provisional measures were appreciated directly in the plenary of the Chamber and then sent to the Senate.

The procedure was agreed with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), but the matter is the reason for an impasse between the Chamber and the Senate. Senators defend the return of joint committees to analyze the measures, while deputies want to maintain voting directly in plenary, starting with the Chamber, as was the procedure during the health crisis.

In all, Congress has 13 MPs sent in 2022 pending a vote, but, with government approval, deputies will let 3 expire.

Provisional measures approved and sent to the Senate:

The Chamber still needs to vote on 8 provisional measures this week. According to the President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the voting on the texts will be diluted in the coming days:

28.mar – 3 MPs;

29.mar – 3 MPs;

30.mar – 2 MPs.

“I want to inform the plenary that the other provisional measures, due to having undergone some type of modification in their PLVS (conversion bill), will remain 3 provisional measures for tomorrow, 3 for Wednesday and two for Thursday”he said.

Any change made to the text of the provisional measure transforms the MP into a conversion bill, which must be voted on by the Chamber and Senate. In case of approval in both houses, the proposal is sent for presidential sanction.

In conversation with journalists, Lira defended increasing the number of seats of deputies in the joint committees for the analysis of provisional measures. The collegiate bodies are composed of 12 senators and 12 deputies. Lira stated that in this way 1 senator corresponds to 6.5 deputies. Deputies want to expand proportionality to 3 deputies for each senator.

“The only possibility for the Chamber to admit negotiating [sobre] mixed commission is so that it fulfills the rite that the other bicameral commissions fulfill […] Why only in the provisional measures does the senator have to count for 6.5 deputies?”, he questioned.

Provisional measures still to be voted on: