Measure edited by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) allows the bank to manage claims for compensation

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Monday (27.Mar.2023) the MP (provisional measure) 1,149 of 2022which allows Caixa Econômica Federal to manage the fund with amounts from the Dpvat (Mandatory Insurance for Personal Damage Caused by Land Motor Vehicles) intended to compensate drivers and pedestrians who are victims of traffic accidents.

The text approved in a symbolic vote is now sent to the Senate for analysis. The measure was signed by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Until December 2023, the bank will be responsible for operationalizing claims made by policyholders. The insurance was administered by Leading Insurance Companywho stopped managing Dpvat after being accused of misuse of public money.

A SUSEP (Superintendence of Private Insurance) notified the insurer to reimburse R$ 2.2 billion that would have been spent irregularly in recent years. read the full (76 KB).

During his government, Bolsonaro published a provisional measure, in November 2019, to extinguish Dpvat insurance. However, the STF (Federal Supreme Court) overturned the decision.

Insurance was created by law 6,194 of 1974 and its purpose is to support victims of traffic accidents across the country, regardless of who is to blame for the incident.