“Challenge the box” LIVE presents today, Thursday, March 31, a new edition of the competition reality show extreme that has been captivating the South American public. The program starts at 8:00 pm (Peruvian and Colombian time) and is broadcast by the signal of Snail Television. Also, you can follow the MINUTE BY MINUTE through The Republic Shows.

Live: Minute by Minute Challenge The Box – chapter 17 The program has started! Alpha, Beta and Ghama participants are ready to start the challenges of this new edition.

Increasingly dangerous and challenging, “Challenge the box” premieres tonight the 17th chapter that promises to fill its viewers with adrenaline. The driving is in charge of Andrea Serna and Gabriela Tafur.

How was yesterday’s chapter in “Challenge the box” 2022?

In chapter 16 of “Challenge the box” two competitors were fired. It was about Skirla and Ana, who could not overcome the challenge. For their part, Emily from Gamma, Porto from Alpha and Dani from Beta were the first to finish the circuit

Ana and Skirla say goodbye to the competition. Photo: Box Challenge

How are the teams made up?

“Challenge the box” 2022 is made up of four squads. Here we detail it:

Alpha

Tarzan (Coastal)

Valkyrie (Tolima Grande)

Porto (Coastal)

Alexa (Vallecaucanos)

Greece (Santandereans)

Beto (Tolima Grande)

Okendo (Antioquenos)

Othniel (Amazonians).

Beta

Ceta (Lowlanders)

Karina (Llaneros)

Lina (Tolima Grande)

Dani (Boyacenses)

Valentina (Antiqueños)

Moses (Loaners)

Samir (Coastal)

Carballo (Tolima Grande).

gamma

Letician (Amazonians)

Maleja (Cachacos)

Emily (Amazonians)

Fernanda (Boyacenses)

Karol (Pastusos)

Brayan (Cachacos)

Skirla (Coffee Growers)

Duván (Santandereans).

Omega

Liz (Pastusos)

Anna (Antioquenos)

Nati (Vallecaucanos)

Karla (Cachacos)

Ossa (Antioquenos)

Creole (Coffee Growers)

Juan Pablo (Boyacenses)

Torvic (Vallecaucanos).

Who were the last eliminated?

With the recent elimination of Skirla and Ana, there are now four eliminated, including Nati from Omega and Brayan from Gamma.

Alpha was the best squad in chapter 16. Photo: Challenge box

“Challenge the box”: schedule

The LIVE broadcast of “Desafío the box” is from Monday to Friday starting at 8:00 pm (Colombian time). Check the other hours by country:

Peru: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 p.m.

Bolivia: 9.00 p.m.

Argentina: 10.00 p.m.

Chile: 10.00 pm

“Challenge the box”: broadcast channel

The signal in charge of broadcasting the reality show LIVE AND DIRECT will be the Caracol TV channel in Colombia. If you are in Peruvian territory, you can tune in through contracted cable services such as DirecTV, Movistar TV or Claro TV.

Team Omega goes through an internal crisis. Photo: Box Challenge.

How to watch Caracol TV channel LIVE?

The Caracol TV channel is an open signal (free) for all of Colombia. Also, as mentioned above, you can hook up to the show through your favorite cable server.

YOU CAN SEE: Resident attacks J Balvin and once again describes him as the ‘Tibio de Medellín’

How to see Caracol Play?

In simple steps we tell you how to watch the Caracol Play application:

Access its official website: www.play.caracoltv.com

Create an online account and log in

Locate the “Challenge the box” program

Press play and start enjoying that program and more productions available

Yesterday a challenge to the death was played. Photo: Challenge the box.

Where to see “Challenge the box” chapter 17 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

In order not to miss episode 17 of “Challenge the box” LIVE, you must follow the FREE ONLINE broadcast of La República Espectáculos. In it you can enjoy all the incidents of the program.