Today’s tragedy occurred at a train depot in Savona. A 15-year-old was electrocuted by a electric discharge, reason for which he was admitted to the San Paolo hospital. The prognosis is reserved, but it seems that his conditions are extremely serious.

Here are the latest updates.

15-Year-Old Hit by an Electric Shock: It Happened in Savona

We are at Savona at an old man train depot located in via Stalingrado. It is right here that a boy of only 15 years in the company of two friends he decided to take shelter after the sudden arrival of a storm rather violent.

Once inside, however, the boys did not remain still and it seems that the 15 year old decided to touch a cable of high voltage after climbing on a train. The reaction was immediate, as the cable generated a strong electric discharge which would literally have struck by lightning the young man.

Luckily the two friends were not attached to him and managed to contact the rescue team with the aim of saving their friend. The rescue team and a patrol of the Carabinieri immediately arrived on the scene in order to understand what had happened and provide assistance. rescue to the victim of this accident.

The boy’s condition is serious: the prognosis is reserved

The 118 operators immediately noted the drama of the health conditions of the young boy. When they arrived the young man was already in cardiac arrestwhich is why he was transported in red code to the San Paolo hospital in Savona.

His life is hanging by a thread, but for the moment the young man’s prognosis remains reserved. The scene of what happened was also reconstructed by the Railway police, trying to understand how these three young boys managed to get into this wing of the warehouse that was off-limits to those not doing the work.

We also need to understand what reasons pushed the boy to get on the train, but most likely it was a challenge between young people which this time had a truly tragic outcome. We await further updates on the story.