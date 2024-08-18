After Fennel took home the Pokémon Unite World Cup, the second player to take home their respective Pikachu trophy in the Pokémon GO category was Yekai0904 from Hong Kong during the Pokémon World Championships 2024 in Hawaii, Honolulu.

The path that led Yekai0904 to victory was an easy one until he reached the final of the winners’ bracket where he faced the Argentine MartoGaide, since in that match the game ended 3 to 2 in favor of the Asian.

On paper, MartoGalde had another chance to play with Yekai, however, in the losers bracket he faced Inadequance who defeated him 3 sets to 2. This Dutchman took the long way to make his way to the grand final, however, the Hong Konger was the one who took the victory and a prize of 20 thousand dollars.

The efforts of the Latin American players are worth applauding. There are three players from the region who are among the top 16 in a competition that seems to be dominated by Asia and players from the United States.

Pokémon World Championships 2024: When are the Pokémon GO qualifiers for Latam?

Players looking for a spot in the next Pokémon World Championships in the Pokémon GO category must participate in the Pokémon Latin America International Championship, which will take place from November 17 to 19 in Sau Paulo, Brazil at the Expo Center Norte – Vermelho Hall 1.

Winners can earn enough points or a direct invitation to the next Pokémon World Cup, so if you’re a competitive fan, this is the event for you.

What did you think of the performance of the players from our region who participated in this competition? Do you think the level will improve next year?