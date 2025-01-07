Chagas disease is a infectious disease originated by a parasite called trypanosoma cruzi, which is found in the stool of some insects called triatomines, and is common in the countries of Latin America. To combat it, you must eliminate the parasite and prevent it from getting worse, since it can cause heart and digestive problems.

Causes of Chagas disease

Insect-borne infection

The cause of Chagas disease is a parasite that lives in the triatomine insect. When the insect becomes infected, through the blood of other infected animals, it becomes a potential transmitter of the parasite that causes the disease. These insects live in depressed areas of Central and South America and during the day they hide in the mud walls of houses or huts. At night they come out to feed and bite the people they find.

These infected insects bite and then defecate, at which time they release some parasites that can enter the human body through the wound caused by the insect, through the mouth or through a wound. Once they have entered the human body, they procreate and multiply. There is also a chance of becoming infected by eating foods that contain the parasite.

Symptoms of Chagas disease

Two levels of illness

Chagas disease has two levels: acute (short-term disease) and chronic (long-term). The symptoms of the acute phase are minor and consist of a feeling of tiredness, headache, fever, skin rashes, nausea and diarrhea. An inflammation is also visible where the insect bite occurred. These symptoms usually go away on their own.

Symptoms of the chronic level or phase sometimes never appear and frequently appear ten years after the date of infection. The most common are:

– Arrhythmias

– Difficulty swallowing food

– Possibility of unexpected cardiac arrest

– Abdominal pain

– Constipation

Diagnosis of Chagas disease

Physical exam and blood tests

To make the diagnosis, the doctor does a physical examination to check for the existence of telltale symptoms of the disease. Additionally, blood tests must be performed to check the existence of the parasite. If the disease is in a chronic phase or is suspected to be chronic, the doctor may order additional tests such as an electrocardiogram or x-rays of various parts of the body.

Chagas disease treatment and medication

Medication to eliminate the parasite

The goal of treatment is the elimination of the parasite. In the acute phase, benznidazole is usually prescribed. In the chronic phase, medications have no effect and treatment focuses on avoiding cardiac and digestive complications.

Prevention of Chagas disease

Measures to make it difficult to be bitten by the carrier insect

In risk areas, a series of measures must be taken to avoid being infected. In many areas of America, for example, insects hide in mud huts so it is important to avoid sleeping in those spaces. You should also use insecticides and insect repellents.