Retreat is due to concern about a possible “trap” by the former president; agency did not comment on the case

The CGU (Comptroller General of the Union) decided to postpone the breach of secrecy of the ex-president’s vaccine card Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The information was disclosed by the portal metropolises.

According to columnist Igor Gadelha, the initial expectation was that the Ministry of Health would receive authorization to release the data on Friday (17.Feb.2023). But, according to the journalist, there was a fear of falling into a possible “trap” from Bolsonaro.

Before disclosing the data, the CGU opted to conclude an investigation into an alleged insertion of false data in the ex-president’s vaccination card, according to the metropolises.

The aforementioned investigation began under the management of Wagner Rosário, who served as CGU minister in the Bolsonaro government, but has not yet been completed.

O Power360 contacted the CGU, but the agency said it would not comment on the matter.

The 100-year secrecy was enacted after a request for access to Bolsonaro’s vaccination card was made, via LAI, by journalist Guilherme Amado. The Presidency informed, at the time, that the decree had been downloaded because the data concerned “intimacy, private life, honor and image” of the president.

The access request was made due to the several times the former president said he had not been vaccinated against covid-19.

Other similar cases should be analyzed this year by the CGU. As stated by Minister Vinícius de Carvalho, the body will evaluate 234 negative requests for information.

The minister said that “excessive use has been made” of the secrecy feature in the previous government, which placed 1 century secrets in various information. Carvalho had announced in his inauguration speech, on January 3, the creation of a group to evaluate the cases.