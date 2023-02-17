President again accused his predecessor of involvement in January 8 when saying that Bolsonaro “activated his militiamen”

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Thursday (16.Feb.2023) that the pretense of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), his main political opponent, to return to Brazil to “responsible opposition” to your government is important, as long as it is possible “make a real debate”.

“It is important that we have opposition, it is important that we can continue to hold debates. But it’s important to have a real debate, not a fake debate. May the information that society receives be very true so that society can choose better”, said in an interview with CNN Brazilaired this Thursday.

The petista again accused his predecessor of having “activated your militiamen” for the acts of the 8th of January, in which the headquarters of the Three Powers were destroyed.

“He knows he is responsible for the acts of the 8th. In my head I have a notion that he was trying to do that on the 1st [de janeiro]. He didn’t because there were a lot of people here and he didn’t dare to do that. He took a moment when society was very calm to activate its militiamen to cause that turmoil they did here”, said Lula.

Bolsonaro has been in the United States since December 30. He left Brazil before the presidential inauguration and thus did not pass the sash to Lula. In the State of Florida, he has been speaking and participating in podcasts.

Lula accused Bolsonaro of having spent US$60 billion to win the elections. The amount, according to the PT, would have been used to finance exemptions, concession of exemptions and social benefits during the electoral period.

“It was not a small thing that happened in this country. The amount of money thrown in to win elections. It is important for society to understand this because the market was not irritated by this. […] If there is one person who disrespected the whole logic of the economy, it was him”, he said.