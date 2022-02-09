Highly anticipated, the two Adventure of the Chinese brand finally land in Italy: CFmoto has unveiled the price of its 800 MT Sport and 800 MT Touring

2022 will be the year of the “charge” of CFmoto, the Chinese brand that with its SR-C21 concept (and not only) was one of the great protagonists of the last edition of the Milan Motor Show. Landed in Italy last year with a new line-up of models dedicated to Europe – such as the average neo-vintage 700 CL-X Heritage – the Hangzhou-based manufacturer has just unveiled the price of two of its most anticipated novelties, the 800 MT Sport and the 800 MT Touring. Distributed in our country by the Brescia-based Padana Sviluppo like the rest of the CFmoto range, the two adventures with almond eyes will compete with Japanese and European maxi-enduros such as Bmw F850 GS, Tiger 850 Sport and 900 GT, Suzuki V-Strom 650. XT, Moto Guzzi V85TT, Yamaha Ténéré 700 and Aprilia Tuareg 660. In addition, of course, to the cousin Ktm 890 Adventure. See also Ryanair demands Lufthansa to lower prices instead of reporting bogus 'ghost flights'

AUSTRIAN HEART – We speak of “cousin” because the heart of the 800 MT, shared by both versions, beats precisely to the rhythm of a waltz: the 799 cc parallel twin, maximum power 91 Hp and 75 Nm of torque, is in fact an engine of Ktm origin, built in China by CFmoto. Compared to the Austrian adventure bikes, the 21-inch front wheel is lost in favor of a 19-inch rim that suggests a less off-road vocation; The tank also has 19 liters of capacity for an overall range that winks at motorbike tourism. The suspension compartment, signed by Kayaba and widely adjustable, consists of a USD 43 mm travel fork and a progressive rear mono with 150 mm travel (160 mm for the front). In the brakes item, on the other hand, two radial-mount J.Juan front calipers and 320 mm discs, as well as an ABS system with cornering function.

EQUIPMENT AND PRICE – See also Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia 2022, features and prices The standard equipment of the Touring version also includes ride by wire double-map accelerator, cruise control, 7 “color Tft display and full LED lights. The even richer Touring, which stands out for the adoption of spoked wheels and a weight that rises from 231 to 248 kg with a full tank, it also mounts two-way quickshifter, heated saddle and grips, central stand, handguards and paramotor: for this very complete version, available in the Twilight Blue color, 10,990 euros are needed, while with the Sport in Nebula Black livery you save 1000 euros (9,990 euros, all figures ex-dealer).

