The rescue of a male fox named Pedro: he was the victim of an accident and did not abandon his dead partner

Today we tell you the story of Pedro, a male fox rescued in Salento. The poor animal was found watching over the lifeless body of its companion, another fox.

Citizens noticed the presence of Pedro and the other dead fox and when they realized that the poor animal was injuredthey have asked for help to the authorities and the SOS Fauna Calimera association (Le).

After the rescue, news has come that the male fox is now in good health, is alive and has only suffered a few ailments. But it was really great to see how citizens, law enforcement and volunteers intervened with one solidarity chainto help a wild animal.

Both foxes were victims of a car accident. Pedro’s partner probably died instantly, while he was thrown to the side of the road and was injured. All the while, he has watched over the lifeless body of her friend, not abandoning her in time of need.

Pedro is back to being well

The first to arrive there to save the wild animal was a volunteer named Will be. The latter took care of securing it and then entrusting it to the SOS Fauna Calimerawho took care of his care.

After days of treatments, Pedro began to recover and show the first improvements. As soon as he’s 100% out of harm’s way, he can return to nature.

The association has also launched an appeal on the web, to ask people to report always the situation of an animal in distress, even if it is a wild one like a fox.

If it weren’t for those people who reported the plight of those two roadside foxes, Pedro would be died not long after his partner.