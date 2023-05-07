Unlike other countries, in Mexico the company that has the largest electricity monopoly is the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), so in this note we will tell you What are the means of collection of authorized electricity bills?.

Last May 1, 2023, the 1C rate entered into forcewith which more than a dozen Mexican states will have a discount on their electricity bills, as a result of the hot season.

However, despite the fact that you live in one of the federal entities of the Mexican Republic that will have a discount from May 1 to October 31 of the current year, you must punctually comply with the payment of the electricity bill to the CFE, since , otherwise they will cut off your power and charge you.

However, not all the time you will be able to use ATMs of the Federal Electricity Commission, since the well-known cefmáticos have a schedule, so it is quite common that, if it occurs to you to pay the bill at night, you can no longer do it.

However, to facilitate the payment of the electricity bill, the Federal Electricity Commission has authorized different companies so that the users of their services can pay their electricity bills there.

In this sense, according to the CFE itself, the following are the companies authorized to collect the electricity service:

Walmart Mexico

Soriana

Six

Chedraui

The eating

Telecomm

seven eleven

Extra

Savings Pharmacies

Aurrera Winery

You did not pay the CFE electricity bill, how long does it take to cut your service?

In the event that, for one reason or another, you have not paid the electricity bill from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), How long will it take for the Mexican state company to cut off your service?

In the first place, it will be necessary to make it clear that the CFE does not cut off electricity without prior notice. It is, in this way, that The regulatory payment is 20 calendar days from the invoice is issued. After said period, if you have not paid, you will receive a notice of non-payment from the CFE.

While, The maximum term to execute the supply cut (for contracted powers equal to or less than 10 kW) is two months from the expiration of the payment, while for vulnerable consumers receiving social subscription it is four months..

For its part, for the reconnection of the supply you will have to pay 58 pesos in monthly services, and 80 pesos in bimonthly services to a thread. Meanwhile, for the houses that are in the border zone of the national territory, it is 55 pesos, this is the case of having a contract of 2 or more threads. In addition, prices rise 91 pesos and 87 pesos for the border region.