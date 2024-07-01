In a new video published in the last few hours, Sega reported some details on the new Crazy Taxi in development, intended to represent a sort of reboot for the historic arcade driving game, which will apparently be a great open world multiplayertherefore presenting some structural variations compared to the original.

In the video, reported below, you can also see some glimpses of gameplay which show a general trend decidedly close to the Crazy Taxi tradition, but also new and decidedly spectacular features, including rather crazy chases and power-ups.

Overall, it seems that the spirit of Crazy Taxi has been recovered in a rather faithful way, but everything has been inserted into a larger structure and oriented towards multiplayer, waiting to see it in more detail.