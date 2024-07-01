In a new video published in the last few hours, Sega reported some details on the new Crazy Taxi in development, intended to represent a sort of reboot for the historic arcade driving game, which will apparently be a great open world multiplayertherefore presenting some structural variations compared to the original.
In the video, reported below, you can also see some glimpses of gameplay which show a general trend decidedly close to the Crazy Taxi tradition, but also new and decidedly spectacular features, including rather crazy chases and power-ups.
Overall, it seems that the spirit of Crazy Taxi has been recovered in a rather faithful way, but everything has been inserted into a larger structure and oriented towards multiplayer, waiting to see it in more detail.
Brilliant gameplay
The developers, in the video, also talk about the challenge posed by transforming an experience that was historically single player into a purely multiplayer setting.
The idea is that a live service style multiplayer game could emerge, featuring a very large setting and providing space for multiple online players.
Sega’s Sapporo Studio seems to have put a lot of effort into building alarge map which also allows considerable freedom of action, with the possibility of freely navigating the streets and even going off the standard routes, apparently, experiencing the city as a sort of taxi-friendly “amusement park”.
In the video we can see chases with the police, a game mode based on stunts, exploration within the city and use of modifications and power-ups for the various usable vehicles, with a certain attention also to the customization of these.
The new Crazy Taxi does not yet have a release date but is part of the new wave of games intended to recover some of Sega’s historic franchises, which also includes Jet Set Radio, Golden Ax and various other titles.
