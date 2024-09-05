The stage of the Coach Cesar Farias in it Junior from BarranquillaThe Venezuelan coach was introduced this Thursday to the Tiburón team, after the departure of his colleague Arturo Reyes, who did not convince with his game.

Farias He thus becomes the first Venezuelan coach in history to sit on the bench of the Barranquilla team. In his press conference he ‘shot high’ and said that his team’s objective is to be champion of the League.

“Commitment is vital, the boss’s word comes first, institutions resemble owners and Don Fuad (Char) is a winning man and the requirement is to be a champion and win, we must work for it. And a championship is built with seriousness, commitment and dedication,” said the coach.

Agreement with Reyes on the bench

It will be the third Colombian team that the 51-year-old helmsman will lead, who since last May was without a team after leaving the America from Cali. Last year he had an outstanding performance in Golden Eagles.

About his arrival at Junior, Farias He commented that the call (while Arturo Reyes was still the coach) from the family Char It surprised him, but it was not the first time that there was a rapprochement with the coastal team.

“It was surprising for me. Don Fuad (Char) He called me on Monday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. We talked for a while, but not exactly about football. We talked about other topics and he asked me if I was willing. I said yes. He told me to come the next day and bring me two more suitcases,” he said.

“I arrived on Tuesday morning, we talked. I came prepared and he told me to come prepared and I took over. At one point there was another opportunity, when Professor Bolillo was leaving, but I had another responsibility in another club to which I am grateful and respectful,” added Farías.

In the middle of the press conference, the Venezuelan coach did not miss the opportunity to praise Fuad Char and the club’s management. “Commitment is vital, the boss’s word comes first, the institutions resemble the owners and Mr. Fuad is a winning man and the requirement is to be a champion and win, we must work for it. A championship is built with seriousness, commitment and dedication.”

Cesar Farias was to debut this Friday at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla against Deportivo Pereira, but the league match was postponed by Dimayor because the visiting team could not travel to La Arena due to the truckers’ strike.

