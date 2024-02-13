CIA, Mossad and Qatar meet in Egypt to discuss truce in Gaza

Representatives of the intelligence services of the United States and Israel, as well as a political delegation from Hamas, will meet this Tuesday (13) in Cairo with officials from Egypt and Qatar, main mediators in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, to discuss a possible new truce in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of hostages for prisoners.

The Egyptian television station Al Qahera Newsclose to Egyptian intelligence, reported that the meeting with the different parties began this afternoon to address the détente in the Palestinian enclave.

A senior Egyptian security source, who requested anonymity, told EFE Agency that an Israeli delegation and one with members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad arrived in Cairo, under strict security measures, to participate in a joint discussion session, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, to negotiate an agreement to release hostages and others requests.

According to this same source, in this new negotiation session, senior representatives of the CIA and Mossad will discuss together with Egypt and Qatar the amendments presented by the terrorists to modify the proposal before the recent negotiations in Paris.

The Israeli delegation is made up of representatives from Mossad, Shin Bet internal security and the Israeli Army; while the Palestinian delegation includes representatives from the terrorist group Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

The session is attended by the head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service, Abbas Kamel, and several leaders of the host country's security apparatus, to discuss the Palestinian militias' proposals on changes to the Paris document and try to accelerate steps towards implementation of an agreement and the declaration of a truce.

According to the source, all this could lead to two or three months without fighting, during which a prisoner exchange agreement would be implemented and an attempt would be made to reach a permanent ceasefire and reactivate the peace process in the region.

Iran meeting with Hamas leaders

Also this Tuesday (13), Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, met in Qatar with the head of the political office of the terrorist group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, to discuss the latest events in the Gaza Strip and the region.

“The operational and political aspects of the latest situation in the Gaza war, the need to stop the aggression of the 'Zionist regime' (referring to Israel) against the people of Gaza and the West Bank, and the need to immediately send humanitarian aid were among the issues discussed by the two sides,” Iran's state news agency reported Go to.

The Iranian state press gave no further information about the meeting between the two, the third at least since the conflict began after the attack by the armed wing of Hamas on Israel on October 7, which killed 1,200 people.

Tehran is one of the main allies of the Palestinian militia and leads the so-called Axis of Resistance against the State of Israel, which includes Hezbollah and Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Abdollahian is on a trip through the Middle East region that took him to Lebanon, where he met with the leader of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrala, and Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati. He also visited Syria, where he met with several representatives of Damascus-based Palestinian factions, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry.

Iran, considered Israel's main enemy, has repeatedly condemned Israeli aggression against the Palestinians and expressed support for organizations and groups that oppose the country in the region.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called on Sunday (11) for Israel to be expelled from the UN because of what he called “crimes” committed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war last October.