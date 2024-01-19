This Sunday, January 21, 2024, Juventus will have the chance to rise to the top of the table in Serie A, at least temporarily: it needs to surpass Lecce, its next rival, to add 52 points and in this way pass Inter, the current leader, which has 51 and will only have action on Wednesday the 28th.
The local team has just lost as a visitor against Lazio, 1-0, where they suffered no injuries or suspensions. They are in 13th place out of 20 in the standings, with 21 units, so they also need the three points like water, to not continue suffering adverse results that lead them to a possible fight for relegation.
Allegri's team, meanwhile, comes from a convincing 3-0 victory against Sassuolo, at home, so they enter this clash motivated and knowing that if they win they will be partially the only leader.
Vlahovic was the great figure, scoring a double. In the last few dates he had 3 wins and 1 draw. He was able to score 9 goals and has conceded 3. In the history of the tournament, the last 5 duels favor him, since he has 4 victories while the other match was a draw.
Daniele Doveri was appointed to direct the match that Juventus will play on Sunday the 21st at Lecce for matchday 21 of Serie A.
It should be remembered that the postponement of certain matches (such as the aforementioned Inter) is due to the participation of Neroazzurro, Fiorentina, Lazio and Napoli in the Italian Super Cup.
Goalkeeper: Falcone;
Defenders: Gendrey, Baschirotto, Pongračić, Gallo
Flyers: Ramadani, Joan Gonzàlez, Kaba, Oudin
Forwards: Almqvist, Krstović
Goalkeeper: Szczesny;
Defenders: Danilo, Bremer, Rugani
Midfielders: Cambiaso, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic
Forwards: Yildiz, Vlahovic
