A sustainable and modern housing solution that aims to offer a glimpse into the mobility solutions of the future. Pininfarina confirms its presence at CES in Las Vegas and at the 2024 edition is showcasing a new mobile home, eTH, Electric Transformer House created in collaboration with AC Future. This project aims to combine luxury comfort, smart technology and features related to sustainability while looking at the mobility of tomorrow.

Travel experience for every need

eTH aims to be a truly sustainable housing platform that can offer a different travel experience in everyday life thanks to a series of expandable facilities suited to the habits and preferences of all users. eTH caters to individuals and families seeking out-of-town adventures and highly customizable additional spaces to complement their primary residence. Each product features Starlink connectivity, co-pilot assistance and customizable interior and exterior color options, ensuring a unique experience in living, working and traveling experiences.

eTH, the future according to Pininfarina

Among the distinctive features of eTH are the movable walls, which expand up to 37 square meters at the press of a button, significantly increasing the living space and redefining the concept of home on wheels. The roof with retractable solar panels captures and converts sunlight into electricity, generating +25kWh, benefiting a sustainable lifestyle. Furthermore, eTH's Atmospheric Water Generator system converts air humidity to generate up to 50L of clean water per day.

A complete mobile home

In addition to its expandable walls, eTH also boasts modular, foldable furniture that retracts for easy driving and parking – generating an optimal balance between maneuverability and ample living space. eTH can therefore act both as an Accessory Housing Unit and as a mobile office. Equipped with Starlink and Co-Pilot connectivity, eTH's advanced cockpit features cutting-edge driver assistance technology, a flexible desk/office and integrated entertainment. All features of eTH, as well as the vehicle itself, are powered entirely by green energy with 7 days of off-grid autonomy. More than a home on wheels, eTH is, second Arthur Qinowner of AC Future, a “vision of the future“.