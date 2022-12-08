The 2023 edition of the CES extension, the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The event dedicated to the world of technology and electronics has long since become a showcase for previews also in the automotive field and among the confirmed participants of the next edition which will be staged in Nevada Marelli will also be there from 5 to 7 January. The Italian company will offer an overview of the future of mobility by providing a selected number of visitors with a space in which to co-create their own vehicle.

In fact, guests will be able to choose the car customization technologies developed by the company by choosing from a careful selection of lighting, sensing, electronics and interior options present in the Digital Design Studio by Marelli. Users will have the ability to select features from appropriate personality styles, or to create their own unique design. Marelli will also present the solutions Smart Surface which enhance the personality of the vehicle and the user experience. Visitors will have the opportunity to first-hand explore the natural meeting point between innovative electronic solutions and the highest standards of interior design thanks to Marelli’s Smart Surface solutions. Through the Digital Design Studio, the materials on display and the interactive cockpit demo, visitors will be able to experience the interactive, informative and decorative options live.

Interactive “smart” surfaces represent an optimal solution for the perfect integration of the software inside the vehicle, while ensuring originality, functionality and style. This solution also significantly increases the level of safety inside the passenger compartment, offering voice recognition options and eliminating the mechanical buttons, replaced by haptic buttons. Intelligent Information Surfaces provide customizable warnings and information to the driver or passenger without compromising on aesthetics. Intelligent decorative surfaces use lighting to take the cabin to the next level of sophistication, expanding the available design options and imparting a distinctive look that ranges from luxury to casual, from cool to warm.