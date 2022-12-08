The council obtained a pledge from the parents of the two children not to complete the marriage until after the completion of the legal age, especially since the girl is in the fourth grade of primary school 10 years, and the boy is in the sixth grade of primary school and is 12 years old.

The Secretary-General of the National Council for Childhood and Motherhood, Nevine Othman, stated that the incident was monitored by the Child Helpline 16000 through social media, and then it was found to be true, so that all necessary measures were taken to protect the two children from harmful practices.

The Director of the General Department for Child Help, Muhammad Nazmi, tells the details of the incident, saying: “The Childhood Protection Committee in Al-Sharqiya Governorate moved to the two children’s house, and awareness was provided to the families of the two children about the dangers of early marriage for children.”

Nazmi continued, “The necessary pledge was taken from the parents of the two children to take good care of them and stop any such procedure, whether completing the engagement or marriage before completing the legal age, and undertaking to delete all photos and videos of this incident from social media.”

“The National Council for Childhood and Motherhood will spare no effort to protect children, and will provide them with all necessary support, to protect them from all harms, risks and exploitation that they may be exposed to,” said the Director of the General Department of Child Help.

The National Council for Childhood and Motherhood appeals to citizens to communicate with the child helpline in the event that children are subjected to violence or abuse, according to a number of communication mechanisms, including (hotline 16000), or through the Nabta Misr application, or through page messages on social networking sites “Facebook”. .

What do the numbers say?

According to figures issued by UNICEF for Egypt, one out of 20 girls between the ages of 15 and 17 is either married or has been previously married until 2017.

Last April, the Egyptian government submitted a bill to Parliament to ban child marriage under the age of 18, and it is still being considered.

The draft law confirmed that child marriage should be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than one year, and a fine of no less than fifty thousand pounds and not more than two hundred thousand pounds.

According to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics in Egypt, the governorates of Upper Egypt (in the south of the country) have the highest rates of child marriage and divorce.

The border governorates of Egypt, the Red Sea, Sinai, Marsa Matrouh and Aswan, recorded the lowest rate of child marriage.

200,000 births annually due to underage marriage.

In a previous statement, the Deputy Minister of Health for Population Affairs, Tareq Tawfiq, confirmed that Egypt receives 200,000 births every year as a result of the marriage of minors, which represents a phenomenon that has countless health, economic and social problems, and that the marriage of minors is a form of unjustified violence.

Tawfiq continued, “The most important thing at the beginning is society’s rejection of this harmful phenomenon, which has no health and social meaning. The most important move must be from society and with it the legislative move.”

What does the law say?

The lawyer and legal researcher, Counselor Abdel Razek Mustafa, believes that: “According to the law, whoever exposes a child to a dangerous situation shall be punished with imprisonment for a period of no less than six months and a fine of no less than two thousand pounds and no more than five thousand pounds, or one of these two penalties.”

Regarding cases of exposing a child to danger, Mustafa continued that Article 96 of the Child Law stipulates that a child is at risk if he is found in a situation that threatens the integrity of the upbringing that must be provided to him, and that is in a number of cases, including if his security, morals, health or life are endangered. “.

The Egyptian lawyer emphasized that: “The age of marriage according to the law is reaching 18 years, and there is no legal text yet that criminalizes announcing engagement or betrothal to a child permanently, and this is within the legislative void, and therefore we need a clear and explicit legislative text that is not subject to interpretation in the next amendment to the law.” .