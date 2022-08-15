She has closed her competitions in the artistic field, she will be the blue with the most medal of these Europeans: “The distance with the Ukrainians is not so clear. Of course, the absence of Russia has favored us. However, it is right that they return as soon as possible”

Eight medals. Six of silver and two of bronze. Linda Cerruti will be, at the end of these European Championships, the blue athlete who will have won the most. She wanted eight and eight were. “If I expected this result? Honestly no, in the sense that especially in the singles I did not expect the medal or the silver, I have returned from a fourth place at the World Cup behind Greece, and very close to Austria, so we were playing for it. to who would have swum better. No gold, however. We train together with Ukraine, they are not impossible to reach but they are still far away, the gap is reducing us. Of course, the absence of Russia has favored us. come back as soon as possible. I also went to Russia several times to refine the technique, but always on a single level. They never let me work with them, they are a bit secret “. See also “It's never too late for a new beginning”: Diletta Leotta ignites the web

Passion – He started very early, Linda (who is the most medal-winning athlete in Europe). “At the age of six, it has always been my passion. There was no one in the family who had practiced synchronized swimming, as they used to say at the time. I was doing the swimming school when they opened the synchronized sector in Loano. I live in Noli, I went to try and I liked it immediately. After a year they closed it and I moved to Savona. In 2008 the first call-up in youth clubs and in 2010 the first European Championships in Budapest. I entered only with the single, then I’ve been doing everything since 2017. I train 10-12 hours a day, I rest on Sundays, I like to diversify, when I was only single it was too boring, then I think that every exercise makes you grow from every point of view. I joined the national team in 2010 , I think that trying all the exercises helps you grow in all styles and makes you more complete “. See also Minisini in seventh heaven: "With my gold I finally broke a taboo"

Coffee – Now, a well deserved rest. “I’m … cooked and I can’t wait to go on vacation with my boyfriend Francesco. He’s not from the environment, he has a coffee roaster in Liguria. It may seem strange but he introduced us to the lockdown because he delivered coffee at home mine and so it was love at first sight … However we knew each other because we attended the same Scientific High School in Finale Ligure “. She is an athlete of the Navy, she does not want to think about … returning to the pool. “Please, I’m anxious. Let’s talk about it in a while …”. Traveling as a hobby (“Covid was terrible in this case”), he often prefers to stay with his family, with his mother Lucia (“former gym teacher at the Lyceum and former teacher of my boyfriend”), father Romeo and brother Gianluca. “Other sports? Anything involving the national teams. I don’t follow football much, I’m a Milan fan but only because everyone in the family cheers for Milan …”. See also Manchester City recoils in the sale of Ferran Torres

Butterflies – Covid has also brought another novelty. “Yes, we started a collaboration with the butterflies of rhythmic gymnastics, working together on Zoom. It brought us together a lot, they are very similar sports, we continue to hear from each other often”.

August 15, 2022 (change August 15, 2022 | 20:47)

