Video is from August 9 and corresponds to an excerpt from a videoconference interview with international media

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, published a video this Monday (Aug. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) contest the result of the October elections. The images are an excerpt from an interview given to journalists from international media on August 9.

“What are we going to do? The institutionality on January 1st is that of those who won the election. Whoever won the election will take office. It’s what we hope for.” said Aras. “Anyway, within a climate of democratic normality, which I believe we will have in any situation, we are not worried about what will happen because Brazilian institutions, all of them, are committed to the country’s democratic process.”

Watch the video posted by Aras (3min10sec):

According to Aras, if Bolsonaro refuses to pass the sash to the newly elected president, the inauguration will be carried out by the National Congress. To journalists, the attorney general stated that Brazilian institutions are committed to the country’s democratic process.

“I do not want to believe that after January 1st, if the president does not succeed in reelection, he will not remain in the Planalto or Alvorada Palaces because that would be an affront to democracy”, stated.

In July, Aras had already released 2 old videos: one about the electoral process and another about the demonstrations on September 7th.

Here is the full statement by the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras:

“Let’s imagine that this hypothesis raised only occurs if the president does not succeed in his re-election. If that happens, as of January 1, there will be a new president who should take office. In Brazil, this inauguration, if not transmitted directly from the president who leaves liturgically after the end of his term, is carried on by the National Congress.

“Anyway, within a climate of democratic normality, which I believe we will have in any situation, we are not worried about what will happen because Brazilian institutions, all of them, are committed to the democratic process, jealous of their responsibility to the country. .

“So I am not concerned at the moment with any judicial measure because this is a matter of material legitimacy. Nor do I want to believe that after January 1st, if the president does not succeed in reelection, he will not remain in the Planalto or Alvorada Palaces, because that would be an affront to democracy.

“What we have in Brazil is a political rhetoric specific to each candidate and we always try to distinguish political rhetoric from legal discourse. Legal discourse is strict, which manifests itself in terms of the norm, in terms of the law and in terms of the constitution.

“Political rhetoric has other very open limits. These limits are normally placed on the plane of the right to honor of others, on the right to privacy. Ultimately, they have limitations. Unlike the legal discourse, in which there must be an offense to the legal order so that we in the legal system can act.

“It is necessary to make a cut, which I always remind some journalists, that while it is given to the journalist to speculate, the justice system is responsible for demanding evidence of illicit acts. It’s no use speculating, you have to have proof.

“Each state action has its own language. Our language is fact, more evidence, more law applied to the species. This is how we are going to proceed without this peculiarity of knowing… What are we going to do? The institutionality on January 1st is that of those who won the election. Whoever won the election will take office. It is what we hope”.