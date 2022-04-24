Genoa – Former Juventus goalkeeper Stefano Tacconi is still in serious but stationary conditions. This was reported by Andrea Barbanera, director of the Neurosurgery Department of the Alessandria hospital where the 65-year-old former footballer is hospitalized. «Stefano Tacconi arrived at the hospital yesterday, April 23, in the early afternoon following a cerebral hemorrhage from an aneurysm rupture. The conditions immediately appeared important and serious – said Dr. Blackbeard – we immediately carried out the necessary investigations and carried out a treatment during the night to avoid a second bleeding ». «At the moment the conditions are still important but stationary and stationarity in this case is a favorable event. It will be possible to have a more precise idea of ​​the results only in the next few days, ”added the director of the facility.

The champion receives greetings and messages of solidarity from everywhere. “I do the most important thing of the whole conference: good luck to Stefano Tacconi, we hope to see him again soon”: this is the thought that Massimiliano Allegri, in the morning, addressed to the former Juventus and national team goalkeeper, hospitalized after a sickness.

