THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, 24 April 2022, 15:56



Carlos Alcaraz is already in the Conde de Godó final, which he will play this Sunday afternoon against his great friend Pablo Carreño. The Murcian managed to access the title match after beating the Australian Álex de Miñaur in an extraordinary comeback. In the second set, with two match points against him, it seemed that he had lost the match, but he managed to get up once more to win the tie-break and then close the match in another high-voltage even set. Alcaraz once again surpassed himself.

However, a very tough match awaits him against Pablo Carreño, one of his best friends on the circuit. Both have shared many training sessions at the Equelite academy of Juan Carlos Ferrero, in Villena. The two know each other thoroughly and it will be a match where the mental factor will have a lot of weight, but in the physical section Carreño arrives with an advantage. Both semifinals were played this Sunday morning due to the rain, which forced the postponement of Saturday’s day at the Conde de Godó, but Carreño solved his match with Schartzman in one hour and forty minutes, two hours less than the time he spent on the track Carlos Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz and Pablo Carreño already know what it’s like to face each other in a final. Less than two years ago, the Asturian passed over the Murcian in Villena. However, everything has changed since then. Carreño is a better player, but Alcaraz is a totally different one: on Monday he will appear in the ATP ranking as one of the ten best players in the world and in Barcelona he is looking for his third title of the season, after those won in Rio de Janeiro and Miami.

Schedule of the final between Carlos Alcaraz and Pablo Carreño



Carlos Alcaraz will have little time to rest. His semi-final ended around 2:30 p.m., and the final will start at 5:30 p.m. Little room to recover both physically and mentally after such a demanding game.

Where to see the final between Carlos Alcaraz and Pablo Carreño



There are several options to follow the final, as in the entire tournament, since both RTVE and Movistar have the broadcasting rights. The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Pablo Carreño can be followed by TVE’s La 1 and by #Vamos.