The energy company Cepsa and the manufacturer of alternative engines BeGas have sealed an alliance to promote the decarbonisation of professional urban transport, such as buses, delivery vehicles, waste collection trucks or other municipal services.

It is an alliance that aims to integrate the entire value chain of this sector (engine manufacturers, vehicle manufacturers, energy producers and consumers) with a common objective: combat climate change, by reducing the carbon footprint of the sector, and reduce pollution in cities. Currently, heavy urban vehicles account for 10% of the fuel consumption of the total professional transport fleet.

So far, nine partners from the public and private sphere have joined this integrating alliance: the vehicle and machinery manufacturers Isuzu, Herko, Buxo Trucks, Socage, Aebi Schmidt Ibérica and Revenant, the companies Urbaser and Sulo, which have vehicles of this type in their fleets, and ANEPMA (National Association of Public Environmental Companies).

During the signing of the agreement, Carlos Barrasa, Cepsa’s director of Commercial & Clean Energies, highlighted that in energy “we help our clients to advance in their own decarbonization challenges, therefore, alliances such as the one we are presenting today, to facilitate The energy transition of the professional vehicles that circulate in our cities are at the center of our strategy. It is a great satisfaction to be able to reach a transversal alliance of this magnitude, which we hope will continue to grow and strengthen with a clear objective shared by all: to advance together in the sustainability of transport”.

For his part, Pedro Silva, CEO of BeGas has indicated that “the agreement with Cepsa is a strategic agreement since the internal combustion engines powered by BioAutogás are the strategic solution to achieve the objectives of 2050”.

Through this agreement, led by Cepsa and BeGas, both companies will promote the manufacture and use of bioautogas or biopropane and other products of renewable origin in professional urban transport, in addition to promoting the use of engines 100% powered by these energies.

Bioautogas is a gas of renewable origin that allows CO2 emissions to be reduced by up to 90% and reduces the emission of suspended particles and NOx -causing urban pollution- by more than 90%, compared to traditional fossil fuels. , in addition to reducing noise pollution. This CO2 reduction allows vehicles to meet the demands of the 2050 agenda today.

The signature of this alliance confirms the commitment of both companies to reduce emissions in heavy urban vehicles. Cepsa currently has an annual production capacity of 7,000 tons of biopropane at its industrial facilities and, as part of its Positive Motion strategy, the company expects to produce more than 100,000 tons of this sustainable gas annually by 2030. Cepsa aspires to lead the production of biofuels advanced in Spain and Portugal with an annual production of 2.5 million tons at the end of this decade.

For its part, BeGas Motor is a European benchmark in the manufacture and development of engines powered by alternative energies, such as autogas or bioautogas, and is the only manufacturer of 100% gas engines – without the need to use a hybrid engine with diesel or gasoline – for trucks and urban buses, which has the Euro VI Step E homologation.