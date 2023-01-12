Friday, January 13, 2023
Awards | Saga Vanninen is the Young Athlete of the Year – HS follows the Sports Gala moment by moment

January 12, 2023
The athlete of the year is traditionally awarded at the Sports Gala.

A year the athlete will be selected at the Sports Gala organized today, and Iivo Niskanen is the biggest favorite to win the award. In this article, HS follows the events of the evening moment by moment.

In addition to Olympic winner Niskanen, the basketball players are among the top contenders in the vote Lauri MarkkanenEuropean pole vault gold medalist Wilma Murto and rally world champion Kalle Rovanperä.

