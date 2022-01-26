The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine has reacted to the anti-Ukrainian statements of Croatian President Zoran Milanovic regarding Ukraine’s membership in NATO and the inappropriateness of assistance to Ukraine in the tense situation on the border with Russia. This is reported on site departments.

According to the report, the Croatian Ambassador to Ukraine Anica Dzhamich was invited to the ministry, who expressed deep disappointment with the words of Milanovic, and also brought to her attention the position of Kiev on their unacceptability.

The Croatian president showed a dismissive and ungrateful attitude for the help that Ukraine and Ukrainians provided to Croatia during its struggle for independence, as well as in the fight against devastating fires last year. But we are sure that this ingratitude is his personal trait and does not apply to the Croatian people, with whom we are united by friendship and mutual respect. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry stressed that Kiev highly appreciates friendly and partnership relations with Croatia, and also counts on support on Ukraine’s path to its European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

What did Milanovic say?

On January 25, President Zoran Milanovic announced that Croatia would withdraw its troops from NATO forces in the region in the event of a conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He noted that it is the alliance that is increasing its presence in the region.

We’re not here, and we won’t be. If there is an escalation, we will retreat to the last Croatian soldier. This has nothing to do with Ukraine, but with Biden’s policy, in which I see inconsistency and dangerous behavior. Zoran Milanovic President of Croatia

The politician also called Ukraine “one of the most corrupt countries in the world” and said that it has no place in NATO. Milanovic expressed confidence that Croatia should not take part in the conflict between Moscow and Kiev.

Member of the “special operations of the Kremlin”

On the same day, Milanovich was recognized in Ukraine as an accomplice of the “Russian invaders” and a participant in the “Kremlin’s special operations.” The corresponding message appeared on the Ukrainian website “Peacemaker”, in the register of which the Croatian leader was entered immediately after his reaction to a possible conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

An accomplice of the Russian invaders. Distribution of Kremlin propaganda, participation in Kremlin information special operations. Support and justification for Russian aggression against Ukraine Ukrainian site "Peacemaker"

“Peacemaker” is a Ukrainian site whose administrators collect a database of people on it who, in their opinion, have anti-Ukrainian sentiments, which manifested themselves in the statements or actions of such persons. Officially, the site has nothing to do with the Ukrainian authorities, but Kiev does not block the resource, despite the demands of the UN and Ukrainian human rights activists. The site’s registry also includes Russian President Vladimir Putin. Recently, high-ranking German military personnel were brought in as well.

NATO preparing for war

Former Le Figaro correspondent Nicolas Barotti published a report from a NATO exercise in the Baltics, where the alliance is stepping up its military presence in preparation for a potential conflict with Russia.

French and British tanks, armored vehicles take part in the maneuvers, anti-tank shells and rockets are used. About a thousand troops from France and Britain are stationed in Estonia – the latter are particularly active in participating. In March, the Danes will arrive in place of the British with a frigate.

The forces of ten states commanded by Canadians are stationed in Latvia, Germany is in Lithuania, and the British, Romanians and Croats are in Poland. It is understood that these units must hold back the advance of the enemy until NATO prepares a military response.