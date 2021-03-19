For the first time since 2018, the Central Bank of Russia raised the key rate by 0.25 percentage points – up to 4.5 percent per annum, according to the message on the regulator’s website.

In the release, the decision to raise the rate is justified by the too high – in comparison with the forecast – level of consumer price growth in the first quarter. At the same time, domestic demand is recovering faster than expected, and in some sectors of the economy the recovery is outstripping the pace of output growth.

It is also noted that inflationary expectations of the population remain at an elevated level, which creates additional risks of rising prices. “The rapid recovery in demand and heightened inflationary pressures make it necessary to return to a neutral monetary policy,” the statement said.

At the next meetings of the regulator’s management, the nearest of which will take place on April 23, a further rate hike is possible. The Central Bank expects the annual inflation rate to return to the target level of four percent in the first half of 2022. At the end of February, inflation on an annualized basis amounted to 5.8 percent.

Previously, analysts were divided over the future actions of the Central Bank. The experts interviewed by RBC spoke of maintaining the rate, while some of them admitted an increase of 0.25 percentage points – up to 4.5 percent per annum.

At the same time, participants in the Bloomberg consensus forecast also predicted that the rate would remain at the same level. However, two out of 40 people expected growth by 0.25 percentage points and one – by 0.5, that is, up to 4.75 percent per annum.

Thus, the increase happened for the first time since December 2018, when the key rate increased from 7.5 to 7.75 percent per annum. Since then, the regulator has lowered the rate nine times, and then, since July last year, has kept it three times at a record low level for modern Russia.

In the currency trading of the Moscow Exchange, the ruble appreciated against the dollar and the euro after the announcement of the Central Bank’s decision. At the time of publication, the dollar was traded at 73.83 rubles, the euro – at 87.79 rubles. The difference in the level of rates affects the attractiveness of a particular currency and instruments in it for external investors. The strategy of investing borrowed funds in a country with a low rate of funds in debt instruments of a country with a high rate is called the carry trade.