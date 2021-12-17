Rai, the League has tried and is trying to stem the power of the Democratic Party at least in part. that’s how

The League of Matteo Salvini is at work, behind the scenes, to try to stem the overwhelming, almost embarrassing power of the Democratic party in Rai. As qualified sources of the Carroccio tell, who follow the dossier daily, in the disinterest of the premier Mario Draghi, committed to other issues, the party led by Enrico Letta has had an easy time dominating the latest appointments that have redesigned the top management of public television. The CEO Carlo Fuortes it is certainly in quota Nazareno, as well as the new president Marinella Soldi.

A blitz that of the Democratic Party that has literally annihilated the 5 stars – as evidenced by the fake fatwa of Giuseppe Conte, who later returned – and which guaranteed the holding of the director of Rai 1, Stefano Coletta, who will soon become director of the prime time key band, and above all the conquest of the leadership of Tg1 with Monica Maggioni, defenestrating Giuseppe Carboni (near the grillini). At Rai 3 there is no history and it is, as always, in the hands of the left even with the arrival of Tg3 Simona Sala.

Faced with this picture, the League has tried and is trying to stem the power of the Democratic Party at least in part. First of all by holding firmly to the guide of Tg2 Gennaro Sangiuliano, with whom Matteo Salvini has an excellent personal relationship, but also through other operations. One of these is the appointment as director of Rai Documentari of Fabrizio Zappi, who, according to the rumors coming from Viale Mazzini, despite not having the Lega card, continuously talks with the board member at Via Bellerio Igor De Biasio.

Rai Documentaries is not so secondary in view of the enhancement of Raiplay and for those who intend to tell the country in a completely different way than the usual left-wing literature. In short, documentaries and docufilms, as an intellectual pick to undermine the culture that is today the exclusive heritage of Letta and Franceschini and of the Roman salons only.

Attention, then, because the Rai appointments are by no means finished. Soon, after the Christmas holidays, a good batch of deputy directors will arrive. And the League could place / confirm two, one on Tg1 and one on Tg3. Finally, on the very recent appointment of Antonio Di Bella to the direction of the Day Time, that is the morning and afternoon broadcasts of all the networks, there was a dense dialogue and a transversal consensus on the whole axis of the Center-right Lega-Forza Italy.