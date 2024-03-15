Washington (Union)

Yesterday, the US Central Command (Centcom) announced the destruction of 9 anti-ship missiles and two drones in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, after identifying them as an “imminent threat to ships.”

Centcom stated, in a statement, that “the Houthi group launched two ballistic missiles towards the Gulf of Aden, and two other missiles towards the Red Sea.” She added, “The US Central Command succeeded in identifying and destroying 9 anti-ship missiles and two drones in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen after identifying them as an imminent threat to commercial ships and US Navy ships.”

The statement stressed that “these measures are being taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer for the US Navy and commercial ships.”