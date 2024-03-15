UN Secretary General Guterres sent letters to Putin and Zelensky on the topic of shipping

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent letters to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Zelensky on the topic of ensuring safe navigation in the Black Sea. The official representative of the Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric, spoke about this, writes RIA News.

“We continue to negotiate with all parties to ensure trade continues, food supplies continue and ships remain safe,” Dujarric said.

The letters were sent to politicians in February of this year. In them, the UN Secretary General stated that freedom of civil navigation remains the main goal of the organization's current efforts. Guterres said food and trade routes must be secure and uninterrupted.

Exports of products passing through the Black Sea remain important for world markets and global food security, the letter also said.

On March 12, Recep Tayyip Erdogan called it impossible to implement peace plans to resolve the conflict in Ukraine without taking into account Russia.

He noted that Turkey is actively working to “ensure the safety of navigation in the Black Sea and guarantee the safe implementation of grain trade.”