Mexico City.– The National Energy Control Center (Cenace) indicated that it will reactivate public reports on the operational status of the National Electric System (SEN), but with the minimum information to comply with the law.

The director of Cenace, Ricardo Mota Palomino, said that he is waiting for the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) to inform them which technical details should be in the public area.

“Yes, of course it will be reinstated, in fact, we have all the information, it has not been stopped, it has been maintained on the portal used by all permit holders, so that people who need to be informed of their participation, of the energy supply, are aware of the situation. Specifically, we are waiting for the Energy Regulatory Commission’s indication regarding the interpretation of the laws to know to what extent we have to give technical details on our public portal.

“Because ultimately, the spirit behind the information is that we have to inform consumers who may be affected or generators, from whom we need support, to be alert in case of a reduction in resources to maintain demand,” he said after leaving the Sustainability, Energy and Trends Forum, organized by the National Chamber of Electrical Manufacturers (Caname).

Following the heat waves that occurred in May, which forced the National Electric System to be in contingencies for several days due to a significant increase in electricity demand and generation capacity at its limit, there were scheduled blackouts or power cuts that affected users in several states of the country, from domestic to industrial.

In response to the crisis, Cenace stopped publishing reports on the system’s operational status on May 18, so it is no longer possible to know if there is any contingency.

Subsequently, on July 4, Cenace informed users that it would stop publishing operating reserve margin reports in the public area.

The official said that critical periods of demand have been overcome for the time being, and that the operating reserve margin is between 10 and 12 percent.