Tonight, Wednesday 9 November 2022, at 21.25 on Rai 1, Cena con delitto – Knives Out, a detective film of 2019 written and directed by Rian Johnson, will be broadcast. Described as a modern deductive thriller, the film is made up of an ensemble cast that includes, among others, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Massachusetts. Famous mystery writer Harlan Thrombey is found dead in his bedroom. A week later, the relatives are summoned for questioning: everything suggests that it was a suicide, as Detective Elliot and Agent Wagner think, but according to private investigator and consultant Benoit Blanc there are still too many questions without an answer, first of all: why that morning an anonymous envelope, full of money, was delivered to the detective’s door with a request to investigate? The elderly writer was found dead the morning after celebrating his 85th birthday, inviting home all members of the entire family, who then, if it wasn’t suicide, they all find themselves suspected of murder. The family is large and somewhat dysfunctional. The members are Harlan’s children, Linda and Walter, with their respective spouses, Richard and Donna, and their respective children, Hugh Ransom and Jacob, along with Joni, widow of Harlan’s deceased son, Neil, his daughter Meg and the elderly Harlan’s mother, Nana. Other people close to Harlan were the maid Fran and Harlan’s nurse, Marta Cabrera. Of all, only Marta seems to have an alibi, as Walt remembers glimpsing her father after the girl returned home around midnight. In addition, the young woman has a strange disorder: she cannot lie without throwing up, so Benoit decides to have her assist him in her investigation.

Dinner with murder – Knives Out: the cast of the film

Daniel Craig: Benoît Blanc

Chris Evans: Hugh Ransom Drysdale

Ana de Armas: Marta Cabrera

Jamie Lee Curtis: Linda Drysdale

Michael Shannon: Walter “Walt” Thrombey

Don Johnson: Richard Drysdale

Toni Collette: Joni Thrombey

Lakeith Stanfield: Lieutenant Elliot

Katherine Langford: Meg Thrombey

Jaeden Martell: Jacob Thrombey

Frank Oz: Alan Stevens

Riki Lindhome: Woman Thrombey

Edi Patterson: Fran

Noah Segan: Agent Wagner

K Callan: Wanetta “Nana” Thrombey

Christopher Plummer: Harlan Thrombey

M. Emmet Walsh: Mr. Proofroc

Marlene Forte: Mother of Marta

Streaming and tv

Where to see Cena con delitto – Knives Out live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 9 November 2022 – at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones using the internet connection.